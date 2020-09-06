Aviation minister lays wreaths, offers Fateha at martyrs' graves in Basali village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday laid wreaths and offered Fateha at graves of the martyrs, who laid their lives while defending the motherland in wars and fight against terrorism, in Basali village of Rawalpindi district.

During the visit, he said brave people of the Potohar region always rendered great sacrifices for the country, adding three recipients of the coveted Nishan-e-Haider award Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed and Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed belonged to this region.

Later, the minister inaugurated gas supply schemes for three Mouzas of Basali Union Council and listened to problems of the local community. The Chief Engineer of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited's Rawalpindi Region was also present.

The gas supply supplied would be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 46.248 million.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, he paid glowing tribute to Martyrs and Ghazis of the Armed Forces of Pakistan for defending the motherland, reminding that on September 6,1965 the valiant forces gave a nasty blow the enemy and failed its all sinister ambitions.

He said the enemy had launched the attack on Pakistan in darkness of the night, which was repulsed by the armed forces effectively.

The enemy, Sarwar said, after facing defeat in several wars, had been attempting to disrupt peace in Pakistan by carrying out terrorism activities, which were also foiled by in an efficient manner.

Commenting on the public issues, the minister said provision of basic facilities to the common man at their doorstep was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, for which all possible measures would be taken.

In the past, he regretted that the elected representatives did not pay due attention towards development of this constituency.

He said the country needed the national spirit of 1965 to make a 'Naya Pakistan' to move on the consistent path of progress and prosperity.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, there would be accountability of all those who looted the national wealth and deprived the public of their due rights." politics is the name of service, not loot and plunder."