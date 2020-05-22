Aviation Minister orders immediate inquiry into PIA plane crash incident

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday ordered an immediate inquiry into the plane crash incident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that took flight from Lahore but went down near Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday ordered an immediate inquiry into the plane crash incident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that took flight from Lahore but went down near Karachi airport.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the tragedy, the minister ordered the Aircraft Accident Investigation board to hold an immediate inquiry into the incident.

According to a spokesman for the Aviation Division, "The PIA's A320 flight from Lahore to Karachi has crashed."He said as many as 91 passengers and eight crew members (total 99) were onboard the PIA flight PK-8303 , which crashed in close proximity of the Karachi airport, as per the updated information received from Lahore Airport .

The spokesman said a message had been received from the Air Traffic Control that this aircraft had crashed close to landing at the Karachi airport.