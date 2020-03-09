UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aviation Minister Pays Tribute To Martyr Col. Mujeeb

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:17 PM

Aviation Minister pays tribute to Martyr Col. Mujeeb

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday paid rich tribute to Martyr Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman who laid his life in the line of duty during an intelligence based operation launched against terrorists in Tank, Deral Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday paid rich tribute to Martyr Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman who laid his life in the line of duty during an intelligence based operation launched against terrorists in Tank, Deral Ismail Khan.

The minister, in a tweet, highlighted sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terror and reiterated the national resolve that the anti-state elements would be dealt with iron hands. "The whole nation stands united in the fight against terrorism."Sarwar said the terrorists were planning sabotage activity but the security forces has launched a successful operation,killed high value targets and foiled their nefarious design.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tank

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab directs to constitute specia ..

3 minutes ago

Olympic Flame Lighting Ceremony in Greece to Be He ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Gujranwala visits Corona Virus Desk a ..

3 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority demolishes illegal c ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 350 n ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.