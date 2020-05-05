UrduPoint.com
Aviation Minister Reviews Progress On CAA Function's Segregation

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:06 AM

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday reviewed the progress on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s segregation process, being carried out to improve efficiency of the aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday reviewed the progress on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s segregation process, being carried out to improve efficiency of the aviation sector.

Chairing a meeting, the minister instructed the secretary aviation to speed up the CAA's segregation process in line with the decisions of the federal cabinet. "This is a matter of high importance which should be given top priority," a news release said.

He said the Aviation Division had relaxed the requirements for the construction of high-rise buildings as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan aimed at implementing the ease-of-doing-business strategy in the country.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to disseminate the details in that regard to all the relevant stakeholders for public interest as mentioned in S.

R.O 11(KE)/2020 dated March 5, 2020.

Sarwar was also was briefed about the action taken by the Aviation Division to reclaim encroached lands of the CAA.

He asked the Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy to strengthen the CAA's Lands Directorate to increase the authority's capacity and resolve its pending land issues.

The minister was updated on the efforts being made by the ministry to bring back the Pakistanis stranded abroad after the coronavirus outbreak, expressing 'deep concern' over some Pakistanis' inability to travel to Pakistan.

He acknowledged the Aviation Division and all attached department's efforts in ensuring all possible preventive measures to contain the spread of deadly virus at airports.

Earlier, Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy briefed the minister in detail about the most important issues confronted by the Aviation Division.

