UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aviation Minister To Chair Meeting On 'Unmanned Aircraft System' Policy On Sept 28

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Aviation Minister to chair meeting on 'Unmanned Aircraft System' policy on Sept 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan would chair a high-level meeting to finalize comments and views received from all stakeholders regarding the proposed Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS–Drone) policy on September 28 (Monday).

Secretaries of the ministries concerned have been invited to attend the meeting, an Aviation Division news release said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be convened in pursuance of the draft of UAS policy prepared by Aviation Division and circulated among the stakeholders on September 3, 2020.

The National Policy on UAS is being developed with the understanding that the UAS activity over the coming years would increase.

"There is a requirement to develop guidance to meet National Safety and Security considerations while addressing the ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization] expectations to integrate the same in the National Aviation system."The comprehensive policy covers the operation, import, licensing, training and manufacturing of the Unmanned Aircraft System.

Related Topics

Import Same September 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

3 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

14 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

7 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused of honour killing in for ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew S ..

9 minutes ago

FC Marseille Says Has Evidence of Neymar's Racist ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.