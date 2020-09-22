Aviation Minister to chair meeting on 'Unmanned Aircraft System' policy on Sept 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan would chair a high-level meeting to finalize comments and views received from all stakeholders regarding the proposed Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS–Drone) policy on September 28 (Monday).

Secretaries of the ministries concerned have been invited to attend the meeting, an Aviation Division news release said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be convened in pursuance of the draft of UAS policy prepared by Aviation Division and circulated among the stakeholders on September 3, 2020.

The National Policy on UAS is being developed with the understanding that the UAS activity over the coming years would increase.

"There is a requirement to develop guidance to meet National Safety and Security considerations while addressing the ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization] expectations to integrate the same in the National Aviation system."The comprehensive policy covers the operation, import, licensing, training and manufacturing of the Unmanned Aircraft System.