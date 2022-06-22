UrduPoint.com

Aviation Minister Visits PCAA Headquarters, Karachi Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Aviation Minister visits PCAA headquarters, Karachi Airport

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday visited the headquarters of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Karachi Airport, and got briefing from the officials on overall performance and various projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday visited the headquarters of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Karachi Airport, and got briefing from the officials on overall performance and various projects.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the projects related to the upgradation of facilities at the Karachi Airport along with its expansion, said a news release here.

He directed all the departments concerned for uniform checking at the airport to facilitate the passengers.

Instructions were also issued for upgrading the Sukkur Airport to bring its operations at par with international standards.

The minister directed the Pakistan International Airlines to change schedule of its flight from Karachi to Sukkur to Islamabad for the convenience of passengers.

He also issued directive for working out and completing the airport related projects purely on commercial basis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Khawaja Saad Rafique Visit Sukkur All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Police arrest three drug peddlers; recover over fi ..

Police arrest three drug peddlers; recover over five kgs marijuana

1 minute ago
 Preparations finalized at Ghulam Khan border to sh ..

Preparations finalized at Ghulam Khan border to shift Afghan earthquake injured ..

1 minute ago
 Farmers hold protest against increased prices of f ..

Farmers hold protest against increased prices of fertilizer, indifferent attitud ..

1 minute ago
 4 die in earthquake, rain related incidents; 4 hou ..

4 die in earthquake, rain related incidents; 4 houses collapsed: PDMA

1 minute ago
 Money laundering case: Court grants interim bail t ..

Money laundering case: Court grants interim bail to Moonis till July 4

17 minutes ago
 UK unveils plans to override ECHR after Rwanda spa ..

UK unveils plans to override ECHR after Rwanda spat

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.