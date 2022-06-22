Aviation Minister visits PCAA headquarters, Karachi Airport

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday visited the headquarters of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Karachi Airport, and got briefing from the officials on overall performance and various projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday visited the headquarters of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Karachi Airport, and got briefing from the officials on overall performance and various projects.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the projects related to the upgradation of facilities at the Karachi Airport along with its expansion, said a news release here.

He directed all the departments concerned for uniform checking at the airport to facilitate the passengers.

Instructions were also issued for upgrading the Sukkur Airport to bring its operations at par with international standards.

The minister directed the Pakistan International Airlines to change schedule of its flight from Karachi to Sukkur to Islamabad for the convenience of passengers.

He also issued directive for working out and completing the airport related projects purely on commercial basis.