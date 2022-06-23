UrduPoint.com

Aviation Minister Visits PIA HQs, Gets Briefing On Future Plans

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday visited the Head Office of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and allied facilities in Karachi

The minister had detailed discussions with members of the PIA board of Directors, which was followed by Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat's presentation on working, performance, ongoing projects and future plans of the national flag carrier, a news release said here.

Khawaja Saad directed the PIA officials to improve the services of the airlines and utilize all available resources to their maximum potential.

He also visited the PIA Training Centre and flight simulator building where he was apprised about the commissioning and installation of the A320 flight simulator, which was expected to save Rs 25 million annually.

The minister took a round of PIA Flight Kitchen and Precision Engineering Complex.

He directed PIA officials to complete the installation of the A320 flight simulator in the shortest possible time after getting a briefing from Director PIA Precision Engineering Complex, AVM Ifran Zaheer.

The minister was of the view that PIA Precision Engineering Complex was the pride of Pakistan and its contributions to the country were commendable.

Khawaja Saad expressed satisfaction after he knew that the PIA Precision Engineering Complex was making parts for world-renowned companies like Boeing and General Electric. "We can utilize the services of Precision Engineering Complex for producing parts required by Pakistan Railways."The minister paid tribute to the visionary leaders and pioneers of the national flag carrier.

