Aviation relations between Pakistan, Syria to be made stronger: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Tuesday said Aviation relations between Pakistan and Syria will be made more stronger.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Syrian Ambassador, Radwan Loutfi who called on him here, a press release said.

The envoy said Syria is very important for religious tourism as about 25,000 to 30,000 Pakistan pilgrims are visiting to Syria yearly.

He stressed the need for direct flights between Pakistan and Damascus as presently two brotherly countries had no direct air-link.

"We want to direct flight from Karachi to Damascus to facilitate the Pakistani tourists, Syria presently extending visa on arrival facility to Pakistani," he added.

While briefing the visiting envoy, Ghulam Sarwar said his ministry had received a request from Syrian Civil Aviation Authority on February 4, that a private airline, Cham Wing wanted to operate flights for Pakistan.

Cham Wing Airline submitted fight schedule for three weekly flights from Damascus-Karachi-Damascus using A 320 aircraft.

The minister apprised the ambassador that request of the airline is within the agreed arrangements between Pakistan and Syria.

"After consulting all stakeholders, permission to Cham Wing will be granted" he said.

Air Services Agreement between Pakistan and Syria was signed on July 23 1954. The existing bilateral arrangements permit the designated airlines of both sides following traffic rights.

For the designated Airlines of Pakistan there are seven weekly flight frequency from points in Pakistan to Damascus and two other points of choice and vice versa.

Similarly, for the designated airlines of Syria, from points in Syria to Karachi and vice versa three weekly frequencies, from points in Syria to Lahore and vice versa two weekly frequencies and from points in Syria to Islamabad and vice versa two weekly frequencies are allowed.