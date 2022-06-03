Aviation sector gets Rs1,575.06 mln for 17 projects in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs1,575.06 million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) against total allocation of Rs3,558.20 million to advance 17 different projects and schemes to ensure improved services in the aviation sector.

Out of the total disbursement of Rs1,575.06 million, around Rs733.7 million have been spent on the aviation sector projects during first 11 months of the current fiscal year, according to official data available with APP.

As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs11.077 million had been allocated for construction of double story Ladies Hostel/Barrack with provision of third storey alongwith Mess, Recreation Hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Rs37.581 million for construction 2X double storey Barrack with provision of third storey for Corporal to Inspectors and Assistant Director along with separate Mess and allied facilities, Recreation Hall at Quetta Airport, Rs20 million for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and Rs50 million for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, Ladies Rest Room MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard and OC Accommodation/Room at Skardu Airport.

Similarly, Rs39.534 million had been kept for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, Visitors Room, Ladies Rest Room, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard, and OC accommodation/Room at Chitral Airport, Rs21.

285 million for construction of double storey Barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs6.213 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat Offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to ASF HQs Karachi, Rs500 million for construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad International Airport, Rs57.719 million for construction of triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport, Rs3.952 for construction of triple storey living Barrack for ASF personnel along with Mess, Recreation Hall at Multan Airport, Rs96.108 million for developing Reverse Linkage between Mamara Research Centre (MRC), Turkey and Pakistan Meteorological Department Islamabad, Rs239.736 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs580 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs370 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, Rs1,144.995 million for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA project), Rs350 million for up-gradation of ASF academy at Karachi and Rs30 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (Feasibility & Supervision).

