Aviation Sector To Bear Brunt Of COVID-19; Slow Revival Projected: Speakers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:28 PM

Aviation sector to bear brunt of COVID-19; slow revival projected: Speakers

The speakers at webinar organised by Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) on Thursday highlighted that the aviation industry particularly the airlines were going to bear the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic as slow revival was projected till 2024 like pre-COVID situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The speakers at webinar organised by Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) on Thursday highlighted that the aviation industry particularly the airlines were going to bear the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic as slow revival was projected till 2024 like pre-COVID situation.

The CASS webinar was titled "Global Aviation and Aerospace in Post-Coronavirus world" hosted Professor Dr Karl Moore of McGill University who was expert in strategy and organisation.

Dr Karl Moore enunciated the major and minor impacts of the contagion outbreak with respect to countries like US, Canada and those of European Union having major chunk of aviation as part of their economy due to overwhelming tourism share.

He added that the global experts predicted a decline in the corporate and leisure travelling whereas no complete death of the sector could occur.

Dr Karl also quoted the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that estimated global passengers would not return to pre-COVID levels until 2024 as 40 percent of global air travel markets were affected including that of the US.

President CASS Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat in his thanking remarks extended his gratitude to Prof Karl Moore for his valuable insights on the subject of aviation industry in a complex scenario.

He proposed that there was need to work out a mutually acceptable framework with all stakeholders on board to assist the stressed aviation sector.

