Aviation Secy inaugurates weather, flood e-mail alert system at PMD Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy on Saturday inaugurated newly established 'Weather on Wheels and Flood E-mail Alert System' of Flood Forecasting Division at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Lahore.

During his visit to the PMD, the secretary also got briefing about the functions of Flood Forecasting Division and flood prediction mechanism of the department.

He was accompanied by senior officials of Aviation Division, a news release said.

The secretary appreciated the staff working round the clock to monitor the flood situation in the country and advised that quality and accuracy standards must always be upheld.