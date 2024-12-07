Aviation Vital For Economy,tourism: CM
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister(CM), Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that the role of aviation in promoting economy, tourism and public relations cannot be underestimated.
In her message on International civil aviation day,the CM said aviation has turned the world into a global village, distances have been narrowed.
“I pay tributes to Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif for bringing aviation and PIA back to their position.
The CM said with the thoughtful efforts of PM Shahbaz Sharif,PIA has been allowed to operate flights in Europe, adding that the Punjab government is committed to providing modern air travel facilities.
The proposal to establish a Punjab airline was being reviewed,she concluded.
