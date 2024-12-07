Open Menu

Aviation Vital For Economy,tourism: CM

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Aviation vital for economy,tourism: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister(CM), Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that the role of aviation in promoting economy, tourism and public relations cannot be underestimated.

In her message on International civil aviation day,the CM said aviation has turned the world into a global village, distances have been narrowed.

“I pay tributes to Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif for bringing aviation and PIA back to their position.

The CM said with the thoughtful efforts of PM Shahbaz Sharif,PIA has been allowed to operate flights in Europe, adding that the Punjab government is committed to providing modern air travel facilities.

The proposal to establish a Punjab airline was being reviewed,she concluded.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Europe Global Village PIA

Recent Stories

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

13 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

13 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

13 hours ago
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

13 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

13 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

13 hours ago
 Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

13 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

13 hours ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan