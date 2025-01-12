AVL squad recovers 10 stolen bikes

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, here on Sunday.

The operation, led by AVLS In-charge Sub-Inspector Afzal Ahmed and his team, also resulted in the arrest of two suspects involved in the thefts.

The sub-inspector said the recovered motorcycles were handed over to the owners after completion of legal procedure.