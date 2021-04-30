UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrest Four Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers 6 Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Friday arrested four alleged motorcycle thieves and recovered six motorcycles allegedly lifted by the accused from jurisdictions of different police stations.

According to AVLC Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aslam Rao, arrested identified as Akhtar Gul alias Nana, Nisar alias Dancer, Gul Hassan and Muhammad Owais were habitual criminals.

They were wanted to police for their involvement in number of motorcycle lifting cases. Accused used to collect stolen motorcycles and sell entire lot of stolen motorcycles.

AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KLG-0180 stolen from Ittehad Town Police Station limits, MPA-989 from Mominabad limits of PS, KKP-7799 from jurisdictions of PS Saeedabad, KLG-9619 from PS SITE-B jurisdictions, KKH-1080 from limits of PS Napier while a motorcycle recovered from the accused had been seized under Section 550.

Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices and further investigations were also underway.

