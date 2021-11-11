AVLC arrests 13 car/motorcycle thieves, recovers vehicle, 12 stolen motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police during various operations arrested 13 car/ motorcycle lifters and recovered a stolen car, 12 stolen motorcycles and 900 grams of hashish.

Arrested identified as Aziz, Imran, Kamran, Syed Noor, Jahanzeb, Amir, Afzal, Saifal Laghari, Ali Nawaz Laghari, Ramzan Laghari, Asif, Rizwan, Tabish and Ansa Shehzadi, according to an official.

The suspects were habitual criminals and were involved in numerous criminal and car/motorcycle theft cases.

Recoveries:Vehicle bearing registration number AKE- 941, motorcycles bearing registration numbers KBD-2368, KKG-3122, KLW-4968, KKL-5278, KFN-6444, KIP-4485, KJX-7750, KIY-3071, KGZ-0292, KJK-6233, KGI-7617, KJW-2414, and 900 grams of hashish.

Further investigations were underway.