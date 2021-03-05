UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests 2 Bike Lifters, Recovers 2 Bikes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Friday arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The AVLC SITE and City Divisions arrested Yousuf son of Abdul Sattar and Mohsin alias Kamran son of Nisar, said a press note.

The accused were habitual thieves and used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen.

Motorcycle registration number KJV-4001 stolen from jurisdiction of Police Station Surjani Town and KDI-2680 lifted from Police Station Risala are recovered from the possession of them.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

