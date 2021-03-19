UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests 3 Bike Lifters, Recovers 3 Bikes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Thursday arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered three motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Thursday arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered three motorcycles from their possession.

The AVLC Lyari, Clifton and Orangi divisions nabbed Yar Muhammad alias Yaru s/o Long, Saddar Uddin s/o Abdul Razzak and Naeem s/o Sharif, said a press note.

Accused Yar Muhammad alias Yaru had been involved in motorcycle lifting since 2005. He was a habitual criminal and involved in many other crimes also.

He was also arrested six times before.

Saddar Uddin was an accomplice of already detained accused Danish booked in case FIR No. 218/2021 at Police Station Darakhshan.

Motorcycles bearing registration numbers KGX-7900, KKF-3306 and KER-8360 stolen from the limits of police stations Kharadar, Mominabad and Iqbal Market respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway while efforts to nab others allegedly involved in criminal activities were expedited.

