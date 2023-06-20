UrduPoint.com

AVLC Arrests 3 Including One Injured After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Three robbers including one in injured condition were arrested by the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police on Tuesday after an encounter in Hasrat Mohani Colony

According to police, an encounter took place between robbers and AVLC after which three including one was arrested in injured condition and a pistol and a motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Shahnawaz alias Shani (injured), Sarwar alias Dana and Ramzan alias Talu. The encounter took place near Asifabad Degree College, Hasrat Mohani Colony within the limits of Pak Colony police station.

The injured was shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment while further investigations were underway.

