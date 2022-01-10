AVLC arrests 4 car, motorcycle thieves

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 04:59 PM

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police Monday announced arresting four cars and motorcycles thieves and recovered a stolen car, a motorcycle and two pistols

According to an official, the arrested accused used the stolen vehicles and motorcycles in other street crimes.

They were identified as Dawood Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim and Nasir.

A car bearing registration number Z-5358 stolen from the limits of Samanabad Police Station and a motorcycle bearing registration number KKC-3795 were recovered from the possession of arrested.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices while further investigations were underway.

