AVLC arrests 4 car, motorcycle thieves

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police Monday announced arresting four cars and motorcycles thieves and recovered a stolen car, a motorcycle and two pistols.

According to an official, the arrested accused used the stolen vehicles and motorcycles in other street crimes.

They were identified as Dawood Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim and Nasir.

A car bearing registration number Z-5358 stolen from the limits of Samanabad Police Station and a motorcycle bearing registration number KKC-3795 were recovered from the possession of arrested.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices while further investigations were underway.