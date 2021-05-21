UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests 4 Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers 3 Stolen Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:53 PM

AVLC arrests 4 motorcycle thieves, recovers 3 stolen motorcycles

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi Friday claimed arresting four alleged motorcycle lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi Friday claimed arresting four alleged motorcycle lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao, arrested identified as Mairaj, Ali Asghar, Nadeem and Safeer Khan were drug addicts.

They used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts while new stolen motorcycles were sold in Sakran, Balochistan.

The accused had been arrested earlier also and had been jailed.

AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KOC-5313 stolen from limits of Police Station (PS) Surjani Town, KNO-2617 and KMU-9048 from jurisdictions of PS SITE-B.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Station From

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

26 minutes ago

Japan's Top COVID-19 Adviser Says Olympics Needs R ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

2 hours ago

Thirty migrants reach Spain's Melilla enclave from ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss political situation, ..

3 minutes ago

Wolves boss Nuno to leave at end of season: club

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.