AVLC arrests 4 motorcycle thieves, recovers 3 stolen motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi Friday claimed arresting four alleged motorcycle lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao, arrested identified as Mairaj, Ali Asghar, Nadeem and Safeer Khan were drug addicts.

They used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts while new stolen motorcycles were sold in Sakran, Balochistan.

The accused had been arrested earlier also and had been jailed.

AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KOC-5313 stolen from limits of Police Station (PS) Surjani Town, KNO-2617 and KMU-9048 from jurisdictions of PS SITE-B.

Further investigations were underway.