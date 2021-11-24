UrduPoint.com

AVLC Arrests 8 Motorcycle Lifters, Recovers 13 Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

AVLC arrests 8 motorcycle lifters, recovers 13 motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police Wednesday announced arresting eight motorcycle thieves and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police Wednesday announced arresting eight motorcycle thieves and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Ibrahim, Noman, Nasir, Farman, Rehan, Akram, Ashiq and Gul Muhammad, according to police.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KVK-5990, KGE-2440, KGO-8726, KIA-7901, KLM-1192, KIG-4089, KLH-4721, KKA-5545, KIW-1622, KER-6580 and motorcycles with chassis numbers 42890, 71980 and 1595779.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Vehicle Nasir From

Recent Stories

Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul - Sour ..

Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul - Source

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held in sialkot

Drug peddler held in sialkot

2 minutes ago
 4 held for carrying fireworks, shisha tobacco & fl ..

4 held for carrying fireworks, shisha tobacco & flavors

2 minutes ago
 15 criminals held, contraband seized

15 criminals held, contraband seized

13 minutes ago
 DC reviews ongoing development projects

DC reviews ongoing development projects

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.