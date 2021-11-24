AVLC arrests 8 motorcycle lifters, recovers 13 motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police Wednesday announced arresting eight motorcycle thieves and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police Wednesday announced arresting eight motorcycle thieves and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Ibrahim, Noman, Nasir, Farman, Rehan, Akram, Ashiq and Gul Muhammad, according to police.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KVK-5990, KGE-2440, KGO-8726, KIA-7901, KLM-1192, KIG-4089, KLH-4721, KKA-5545, KIW-1622, KER-6580 and motorcycles with chassis numbers 42890, 71980 and 1595779.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices and further investigations were underway.