AVLC Arrests A Motorbike Lifter, Recovers Stolen Motorbike

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 10:40 PM

AVLC arrests a motorbike lifter, recovers stolen motorbike

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Bin Qasim Sunday arrested a motorbikes lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Afaq Hussain s/o Ashfaq Hussain is habitual motorbike lifter, said a news release.

He has been arrested first time in AVLC hence no record earlier.

The AVLC recovered stolen motorbike bearing registration number KDX-8716 stolen from the limits of Shah Latif Town police station.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

