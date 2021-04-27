UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Car Lifter After Encounter, Two Manage To Escape

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :An accused involved in auto thefts arrested while his two accomplices managed to escape after a brief exchange of firing between accused and police.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Arif Aslam Rao, an encounter took place between AVLC and car lifters in Manghopir area.

The accused in a bid to escape the arrest started firing on AVLC team. The exchange of firing between police and the criminals continued during the chase at Manghopir and Northern Bypass also.

Car lifters had snatched the vehicle from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-4. The shots fired by AVLC team also hit the snatched vehicle during the encounter.

An accused identified as Owais was arrested and weapons were recovered from his possession. While his accomplices were identified as Haseeb and Dost Muhammad.

SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao said that raids were being conducted to apprehend the escaped accused.

