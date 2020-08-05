AVLC arrests car lifter, recovers two stolen cars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Gadap on Wednesday arrested accused of auto theft and recovered two stolen cars and a pistol from his possession while two of his accomplices managed to escape.

Arrested Ghulam Mustafa alias Munshi Khan Mundrani s/o Khuda Bux is a habitual criminal and sell stolen vehicles in Dera Allah Yar (Balochistan), said a press note.

The AVLC recovered two vehicles bearing registration numbers CU-5445 and ABD-467 stolen from the limits of police stations Site Super Highway and Aziz Bhatti respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.