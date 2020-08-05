UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Car Lifter, Recovers Two Stolen Cars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:26 PM

AVLC arrests car lifter, recovers two stolen cars

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Gadap on Wednesday arrested accused of auto theft and recovered two stolen cars and a pistol from his possession while two of his accomplices managed to escape

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Gadap on Wednesday arrested accused of auto theft and recovered two stolen cars and a pistol from his possession while two of his accomplices managed to escape.

Arrested Ghulam Mustafa alias Munshi Khan Mundrani s/o Khuda Bux is a habitual criminal and sell stolen vehicles in Dera Allah Yar (Balochistan), said a press note.

The AVLC recovered two vehicles bearing registration numbers CU-5445 and ABD-467 stolen from the limits of police stations Site Super Highway and Aziz Bhatti respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Vehicles Vehicle Gadap Criminals From

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

32 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.