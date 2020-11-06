UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Car Snatcher, Recovers Snatched Vehicle

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

AVLC arrests car snatcher, recovers snatched vehicle

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Bin Qasim on Friday arrested a car snatcher after an encounter at Link Road and recovered a snatched vehicle from his possession, while his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Bin Qasim on Friday arrested a car snatcher after an encounter at Link Road and recovered a snatched vehicle from his possession, while his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Arrested accused was identified as Hassan Ali s/o Ghulam Murtaza, said a press note.

The AVLC recovered a vehicle bearing registration number AQL-389 snatched from the limits of Korangi police station and an unlicensed 30 bore pistol with three bullets.

Further legal proceedings were underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Vehicle Car Bin Qasim Korangi From

Recent Stories

Turkish Intelligence Agency Involved in Karabakh E ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

ANF arrests three, recovers 128 kg hashish in sepa ..

2 minutes ago

Sugar, flour bags supply enhance at Sahulat bazaar ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Reports Record 20,582 Covid-19 Cases in 24 ..

14 minutes ago

Caste discrimination taints corporate India

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.