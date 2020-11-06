AVLC arrests car snatcher, recovers snatched vehicle

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Bin Qasim on Friday arrested a car snatcher after an encounter at Link Road and recovered a snatched vehicle from his possession, while his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Bin Qasim on Friday arrested a car snatcher after an encounter at Link Road and recovered a snatched vehicle from his possession, while his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Arrested accused was identified as Hassan Ali s/o Ghulam Murtaza, said a press note.

The AVLC recovered a vehicle bearing registration number AQL-389 snatched from the limits of Korangi police station and an unlicensed 30 bore pistol with three bullets.

Further legal proceedings were underway.