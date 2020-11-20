UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Cars Lifters, Purchasers Of Stolen Cars : Recovers 13 Cars

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:58 PM

AVLC arrests cars lifters, purchasers of stolen cars : Recovers 13 cars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Friday arrested an alleged Most Wanted purchaser of stolen car belonging to Baluchistan among 10 habitual car lifters and recovered 13 reportedly stolen cars, two hand grenades along with three pistols from their possession.

The accused namely Shehzad alias Fakharuddin Mundarani is the main purchaser of stolen cars, who belongs to Baluchistan and has been involved in almost 40 cases registered with the AVLC, said police sources on Friday.

Accused Shehzad has also made a fake CNIC in the name of Shehzad Hussain.

The accused namely Rafi Ullah, belongs to Punjab, is a purchaser of snatched stolen vehicles while accused Akber and Shahid are said to be experts in car theft.

Accused identified as Manthar and Hashim Khaskheli are carriers of stolen cars through the katcha and secret routes.

Accused namely Mumtaz Bhayo supplies tools like jammers for blocking signals of trackers.

The accused identified as Fakhar Uddin Mundarani, Akber Ali, Rehan, Zohaib, Shahid, Rafi Ullah Mirani, Mohsin Jumani, Mumtaz Bhayo, Manthar Malik and Hashim Khaskheli @ Mulla.

The case against the arrested accused are registered with the different police stations of Karachi including police stations of Defence, Sohrab Goth, Sir Syed, Ajmer Nagri, Clifton, Aram Bagh, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Malir Cantonment and Zaman Town.

