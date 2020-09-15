UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Eight Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Five Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:27 PM

AVLC arrests eight motorcycle thieves, recovers five motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Tuesday arrested eight motorcycle lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Tuesday arrested eight motorcycle lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a press note, the AVLC City / Jamshed / Baldia Division arrested Mustafa s/o Abdul Qayoum, Akhtar alias Munna s/o Noor Hussain, Shah Rukh s/o Farooq, Sher Muhammad s/o Jan Muhammad, Waqas alias Vicky s/o Akhter Khan, Kamran alias Kami s/o Afsar Khan, Noman s/o Elahi Bux and Abdul Latif s/o Chiragh.

The arrested are habitual motorcycle lifters and sell stolen motorcycles in Hub (Balochistan) in exchange of drugs and to commit other crimes.

They have been arrested earlier and hold criminal record.

The AVLC recovered five motorcycles bearing registration numbers KLD-4179 stolen from limits of Baldia Police Station, KFR-2985 stolen from jurisdictions of PS Surjani, KFN-7632 lifted from PS Preedy limits and KAP-6501 and KMK-9950 stolen from PS Saeedabad.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

