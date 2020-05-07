UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Five In Two Separate Actions, Recovers Three Motorbikes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:55 PM

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Thursday apprehended 5 accused in two separate actions and recovered 3 motorbikes from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Thursday apprehended 5 accused in two separate actions and recovered 3 motorbikes from their possession.

The AVLC Baldia arrested a gang of four motorcycle lifters and recovered 2 stolen motorcycles from their possession, according to a news release.

Arrested Danish s/o Iqbal, Usman s/o Aslam, Shahzaib s/o Abdul Jabbar and Ali Nawaz s/o Barat Khan are habitual motorbike lifters and members of notorious Khokar Group.

They were lifting motorcycles during Iftar timings these days. The accused used to sell the stolen motorbikes in Khuzdar Balochistan.

The AVLC recovered two motorbikes bearing registration numbers KET-6696 and KKF-6950 lifted from the jurisdictions of Shershah and Docks police stations respectively.

In another action, the AVLC North Nazimabad arrested a gang leader/ notorious motorcycle snatcher and recovered a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from his possession.

Accused Niaz Ahmed alias Ustaad s/o Mola Bux is involved in numerous motorcycle snatching crimes in the areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Jamshed Quarter, Saddar, Nazimabad and Nagan Chowrangi with his other gang members namely Asim Brohi, Ghulam Nabi alias Syed Gul, Ashraf, Muhammad Ali alias Battery and Jumman alias Babu and others.

His accomplice Muhammad Ali alias Battery was arrested two months ago while he had escaped from the scene.

Accused Niaz Ahmed sell snatched motorcycles in Khuzdar Balochistan. He has been arrested two times earlier also.

The AVLC recovered an unregistered motorbike stolen from the limits of PS Super Market and a pistol with four bullets from his possession.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

