AVLC arrests five including father, sons involved in auto-thefts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police Friday arrested five including two sons and their father involved in car thefts.

The AVLC recovered two stolen high roofs and 4.24kg of hashish, according to an official.

Arrested were identified as Rehan, Altamash, Anas, Shamsullah and Zar Jan.

Rehan, the ringleader of the gang, has been involved in crime since 2002 and was released from jail in 2014 after being sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, and has been jailed several times since then.

The accused, along with his two sons and other accomplices, was now involved in stealing high roofs and running a drug network in city. Other accomplices of the accused include dentist / painter and scavengers/junkman.

The accused sell these vehicles in different parts of Balochistan.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.