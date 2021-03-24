UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Five Including Vehicle Lifter, Recovers Stolen Car, Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

AVLC arrests five including vehicle lifter, recovers stolen car, motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Wednesday arrested five accused including a car thief, four motorcycle lifters and recovered a stolen vehicle, two stolen motorcycles and parts of a stolen motorcycle.

The AVLC's Saddar, Gadap and Clifton Divisions arrested Touseef Anawar s/o Muhammad Anwar involved in auto thefts, motorcycle thieves Nasir s/o Bashir, Waseem s/o Haleem Ahmed,Wajid Ali s/o Samar Gul and Fahim alias Rahim alias Chara s/o Asadullah, said a press note.

Accused Touseef Anwar was habitual criminal and had already been arrested earlier while the motorcycle lifters had been arrested for the first time by AVLC.

The arrested motorcycle lifters used to sell stolen motorcycles to their customers and in parts to junkmen.

A car bearing registration number BCD-439 stolen from the limits of police station Saddar, motorcycles bearing registration numbers KJT-2130 and KMG-4246 lifted from the jurisdictions of Sachal and Boat Basin police stations were recovered from the possession of arrested.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Car Nasir Gadap Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

51 seconds ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

8 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

22 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

31 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

44 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.