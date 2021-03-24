AVLC arrests five including vehicle lifter, recovers stolen car, motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Wednesday arrested five accused including a car thief, four motorcycle lifters and recovered a stolen vehicle, two stolen motorcycles and parts of a stolen motorcycle.

The AVLC's Saddar, Gadap and Clifton Divisions arrested Touseef Anawar s/o Muhammad Anwar involved in auto thefts, motorcycle thieves Nasir s/o Bashir, Waseem s/o Haleem Ahmed,Wajid Ali s/o Samar Gul and Fahim alias Rahim alias Chara s/o Asadullah, said a press note.

Accused Touseef Anwar was habitual criminal and had already been arrested earlier while the motorcycle lifters had been arrested for the first time by AVLC.

The arrested motorcycle lifters used to sell stolen motorcycles to their customers and in parts to junkmen.

A car bearing registration number BCD-439 stolen from the limits of police station Saddar, motorcycles bearing registration numbers KJT-2130 and KMG-4246 lifted from the jurisdictions of Sachal and Boat Basin police stations were recovered from the possession of arrested.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.