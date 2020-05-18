AVLC arrests five motorbike thieves in separate actions

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested five motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested five motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes in separate actions.

The AVLC Jamshed arrested three motorbike lifters and street criminals and recovered a stolen motorbike and one chassis of stolen motorbike from their possession, said a news release.

Arrested accused Salman alias Shah s/o Abdul Jabbar, Abu Bashir s/o Sultan and Rashid s/o Fareed are habitual motorbikes thieves and they used lifted motorbikes to commit street crimes and then sell stolen motorbikes in parts to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered a chasis of motorbike bearing registration number KME-6941 lifted from the limits of Joharabad police station and a motorbike bearing registration number KID-0732 stolen from Ferozabad police station.

In another action, the AVLC Bin Qasim arrested two motorbike lifters namely Imran s/o Nana Sindhi and Kashif s/o Allah Bux and recovered a stolen motorbike bearing registration number KMV-3533 which was lifted from the limits of Sukhan police station.

One of the arrested is a motorbikes mechanic and they used to sell lifted motorbikes in parts to their customers. Both are also absconders from court.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.