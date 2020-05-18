UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Five Motorbike Thieves In Separate Actions

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

AVLC arrests five motorbike thieves in separate actions

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested five motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested five motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes in separate actions.

The AVLC Jamshed arrested three motorbike lifters and street criminals and recovered a stolen motorbike and one chassis of stolen motorbike from their possession, said a news release.

Arrested accused Salman alias Shah s/o Abdul Jabbar, Abu Bashir s/o Sultan and Rashid s/o Fareed are habitual motorbikes thieves and they used lifted motorbikes to commit street crimes and then sell stolen motorbikes in parts to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered a chasis of motorbike bearing registration number KME-6941 lifted from the limits of Joharabad police station and a motorbike bearing registration number KID-0732 stolen from Ferozabad police station.

In another action, the AVLC Bin Qasim arrested two motorbike lifters namely Imran s/o Nana Sindhi and Kashif s/o Allah Bux and recovered a stolen motorbike bearing registration number KMV-3533 which was lifted from the limits of Sukhan police station.

One of the arrested is a motorbikes mechanic and they used to sell lifted motorbikes in parts to their customers. Both are also absconders from court.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicle Rashid Bin Qasim Jamshed Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

29 seconds ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

9 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

17 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

12 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.