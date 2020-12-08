UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Five Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Five Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :North Nazimabad and Baldia Divisions of Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday claimed to have arrested five motorcycle thieves and recovered five motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested accused Shah Mehmood s/o Hazara, Javed Ali Gopang s/o Ahmed Ali, Waqas s/o Habib, Waseem s/o Aziz and Sami alias Safdar s/o Shahab were habitual criminals and used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen, said a press release.

They had been arrested earlier also and hold criminal record.

AVLC recovered motorcycles lifted from limits of different Police Stations (PS) bearing registration numbers KLY-5100 from PS Shar-e-Noor Jahan, KGA-8951 from PS Azizabad, JP-726 from PS SITE-A and KBE-7453 seized under Section 550 of CrPc.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

