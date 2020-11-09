UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Five, Recovers 4 Lifted Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari / Korangi and Saddar Divisions arrested five motorcycle lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Junaid Ali s/o Nusrat Ali, Sunny Masih s/o Amail Masih,ILyas Bhatti s/o Inayat Bhatti, Umair Ali s/o Ashraf Ali and Abdul Wahab s/o Nawab Ali were habitual criminals, according to a press note.

The arrested used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen and to mechanics. Three of them have also been arrested earlier and hold criminal record.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KNL-8399, KLY-1524, KHL-1869 and KGK-0161 stolen from the limits of police stations Birgade, Zaman Town, Civil Line and Aram Bagh respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

