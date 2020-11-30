AVLC arrests five thieves, recovers four motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Baldia, City and Liaquatabad Divisions on Monday arrested five motorcycle lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Muhammad Ahmed s/o Mushtaq, Haris s/o Faqeer Muhammad, Ameer s/o Agha Muhammad, Bilal s/o Bundu and Farooq s/o Zahir Shah were habitual motorcycle thieves and they used to lift motorcycles on daily basis, said a news release.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KIY-4058 lifted from limits of Police Station (PS) Madina Colony, KHD-2778 from PS Saeedabad, KMH-7782 PS Eidgah and KGP-5649 from PS Super Market.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.