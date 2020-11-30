UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Five Thieves, Recovers Four Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

AVLC arrests five thieves, recovers four motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Baldia, City and Liaquatabad Divisions on Monday arrested five motorcycle lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Muhammad Ahmed s/o Mushtaq, Haris s/o Faqeer Muhammad, Ameer s/o Agha Muhammad, Bilal s/o Bundu and Farooq s/o Zahir Shah were habitual motorcycle thieves and they used to lift motorcycles on daily basis, said a news release.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KIY-4058 lifted from limits of Police Station (PS) Madina Colony, KHD-2778 from PS Saeedabad, KMH-7782 PS Eidgah and KGP-5649 from PS Super Market.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicle Baldia Saeedabad Market From

Recent Stories

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

11 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

13 minutes ago

PDM committed to follow COVID 19 SOPs : Rana Sanal ..

5 minutes ago

Africa registers 225 new deaths from corona-virus ..

5 minutes ago

PM gives approval to set up Export Development Boa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.