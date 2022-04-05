AVLC arrests four car thieves, recovers 4 vehicles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police on Tuesday arrested four car lifters and recovered four stolen vehicles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police on Tuesday arrested four car lifters and recovered four stolen vehicles from their possession.

According to an official, arrested identified as Muhammad Saleem, Kala Khan, Abdul Jalil and Ismail Afridi were involved in car lifting and selling the stolen cars in different parts of Balochistan.

The AVLC recovered vehicles bearing registration numbers BAT-856, AJW-244,AST-122 and ANT-280.

Further investigations against arrested were underway.