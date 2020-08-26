UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Four Most Wanted Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Three Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:32 PM

AVLC arrests four most wanted motorcycle thieves, recovers three motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested four most wanted motorcycle thieves and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested four most wanted motorcycle thieves and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The AVLC New Karachi, Korangi and City arrested Ali Hassan s/o Mosa Brohi, Nasar Ullah Ghori s/o Inayat Ullah, Adil s/o Abid Shah and Tasleem Ullah s/o Ghulam Mustafa.

The arrested are habitual criminals and steal motorcycles on daily basis to commit other crimes and sale the stolen motorcycles in parts. They have also been arrested earlier and have criminal record.

The AVLC recovered three stolen notorcycles bearing registration numbers KMS-5946, KNC-3361 and KFU-3944 lifted from limits of police stations Sachal, SITE- A and Saddar respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Vehicle Sale Korangi Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Francophonie International Community Suspends Mali ..

20 seconds ago

Normandy Four Political Advisers to Meet by Septem ..

21 seconds ago

Intermittent rains in parts of KP bring respite

23 seconds ago

Official held red-handedly

31 seconds ago

Abbottabad Police conducts flag march to ensure la ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases top 970,000

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.