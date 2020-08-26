AVLC arrests four most wanted motorcycle thieves, recovers three motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested four most wanted motorcycle thieves and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested four most wanted motorcycle thieves and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The AVLC New Karachi, Korangi and City arrested Ali Hassan s/o Mosa Brohi, Nasar Ullah Ghori s/o Inayat Ullah, Adil s/o Abid Shah and Tasleem Ullah s/o Ghulam Mustafa.

The arrested are habitual criminals and steal motorcycles on daily basis to commit other crimes and sale the stolen motorcycles in parts. They have also been arrested earlier and have criminal record.

The AVLC recovered three stolen notorcycles bearing registration numbers KMS-5946, KNC-3361 and KFU-3944 lifted from limits of police stations Sachal, SITE- A and Saddar respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.