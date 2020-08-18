AVLC arrests four motorcycle thieves, recovers three motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Tuesday arrested four motorcycle thieves and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a press note, the AVLC Keamari/Jamshed arrested Akber s/o Abdul Sattar, Bashir s/o Mehboob, Rajab s/o Fazal and Rizwan s/o Abdul Rasheed.

The arrested are habitual criminals and sell stolen motorcycle to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered three motorcycles bearing registration numbers KIE-5297, KCK-5317 and KHP-9710 stolen from the jurisdictions of police stations Sohrab Goth, Yousaf Plaza and Taimoria respectively.