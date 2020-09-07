AVLC arrests four street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested four street criminals and motorcycle lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The AVLC City / Gulberg Division arrested Ajay s/o Ashok, Zaheem s/o Iqbal, Abdul Qadir alias Soomar s/o Yousuf and Rizwan s/o Shahab.

The accused used to sell stolen motorcycles in Hub Chowki (Balochistan) in lieu of drugs. They had also been arrested earlier for such crime.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KJM-4680, KFT-4758 and KKH-7452 stolen from the limits of police stations Eidgah, Aram Bagh and Azizabad respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.