AVLC arrests gang involved in snatching vehicles from drivers of online-cab services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi on Thursday apprehended a four-member vehicle lifting gang also involved in snatching vehicles and other valuables from online-cab drivers.

The arrested include Suleman Furqan, Shahmir Furqan, Naveed Mirza and Muhammed Nauman, said a statement.

The accused on February 17, 2020 booked an online cab "Careem" from Gulistan-e-Johar and snatched the vehicle from the driver near Millennium Mall. The accused on a gun-point asked the cab driver to withdraw money from ATM and later snatched his vehicle, money and mobile phones.

The said gang on February 29 snatched another vehicle from a driver of an online-cab service "Uber" from near NIPA chowrangi along with cash and mobile phones.

The AVLC recovered snatched and stolen vehicles bearing registration numbers ATC-844 snatched on February 17, BKB-523 snatched on February 29 and a stolen vehicle bearing registration number CK-0689 besides two pistols and three mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have also been arrested earlier in 2018 by FIA for committing online crimes.

Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.