AVLC Arrests Gang Of Auto Thieves, Recovers Stolen Car

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 05:06 PM

AVLC arrests gang of auto thieves, recovers stolen car

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell - Gulshan on Saturday arrested a gang of two most wanted car snatchers, recovered a car and two pistols from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell - Gulshan on Saturday arrested a gang of two most wanted car snatchers, recovered a car and two pistols from their possession.

Arrested Ghulam Shabbir s/o Ismail and Abdul Latif s/o Ghulam Nabi are habitual criminals and are involved in these crimes since 2003, said a press release.

They are expert in removing trackers. They sell snatched / stolen vehicles in Balochistan.

Both accused are involved in number of cases of snatching and lifting vehicles and have also been arrested four times earlier.

The AVLC recovered a car bearing registration number ARN-461 stolen from the limits of Jamshed Quarter police station and two unlicensed 30 bore pistols with seven bullets.

