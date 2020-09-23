AVLC arrests gang of car, motorcycle lifters, recovers stolen car

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested a gang of two car, motorcycle lifters, street criminals and recovered booty including a stolen car along with two rifles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested a gang of two car, motorcycle lifters, street criminals and recovered booty including a stolen car along with two rifles from their possession.

According to a press note, arrested Ali Muhammad and Ghulam Haider Brohi are notorious criminals and they used to sell stolen cars, motorcycles in Balochistan.

The AVLC recovered a car bearing registration number ABU-592 stolen from the limits of Sachal Police Station, a SMG and a 7mm rifle.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.