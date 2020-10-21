AVLC arrests gang of car, motorcycle thieves

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested a gang of cars and motorcycles snatchers and recovered a stolen car, three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from their possession The AVLC North Nazimabad Division arrested a gang of three habitual criminals identified as Khalid Salro s/o Nawaz, Sanaullah Imrani s/o Noor Muhammad and Ameer Jan Imrani s/o Arz Muhammad, said a press note

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested a gang of cars and motorcycles snatchers and recovered a stolen car, three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from their possession The AVLC North Nazimabad Division arrested a gang of three habitual criminals identified as Khalid Salro s/o Nawaz, Sanaullah Imrani s/o Noor Muhammad and Ameer Jan Imrani s/o Arz Muhammad, said a press note.

The arrested used to lift cars and motorcycles on daily basis. Accused Khalid has also been arrested earlier in Lasbela with snatched tracker fitted car on AVLC information.

The gang also lifted cars parked inside the houses at night and they sell stolen cars in Osta Muhammad Balochistan while motorcycles in Karachi.

The AVLC recovered a car bearing registration number AHB-768 stolen from limits of Shah Latif Town police station, three motorcycles bearing registration numbers KNM-0090 stolen from jurisdictions of PS Saddar, DUE-8010 stolen from PS Shah Fisal Colony, an un- registered motorcycle lifted from limits of PS Saudabad and two unlicensed 30 bore pistols with eight bullets.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.