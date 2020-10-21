UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Gang Of Car, Motorcycle Thieves

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:46 PM

AVLC arrests gang of car, motorcycle thieves

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested a gang of cars and motorcycles snatchers and recovered a stolen car, three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from their possession The AVLC North Nazimabad Division arrested a gang of three habitual criminals identified as Khalid Salro s/o Nawaz, Sanaullah Imrani s/o Noor Muhammad and Ameer Jan Imrani s/o Arz Muhammad, said a press note

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested a gang of cars and motorcycles snatchers and recovered a stolen car, three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from their possession The AVLC North Nazimabad Division arrested a gang of three habitual criminals identified as Khalid Salro s/o Nawaz, Sanaullah Imrani s/o Noor Muhammad and Ameer Jan Imrani s/o Arz Muhammad, said a press note.

The arrested used to lift cars and motorcycles on daily basis. Accused Khalid has also been arrested earlier in Lasbela with snatched tracker fitted car on AVLC information.

The gang also lifted cars parked inside the houses at night and they sell stolen cars in Osta Muhammad Balochistan while motorcycles in Karachi.

The AVLC recovered a car bearing registration number AHB-768 stolen from limits of Shah Latif Town police station, three motorcycles bearing registration numbers KNM-0090 stolen from jurisdictions of PS Saddar, DUE-8010 stolen from PS Shah Fisal Colony, an un- registered motorcycle lifted from limits of PS Saudabad and two unlicensed 30 bore pistols with eight bullets.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Station Vehicle Car Lasbela Saddar North Nazimabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

24 minutes ago

Kashmiris still demand freedom despite India’s c ..

54 minutes ago

Newly-renovated, extended building of UVAS Pet Cen ..

57 minutes ago

Atif Bokhari discusses creation of digital ecosyst ..

60 minutes ago

ADNOC announces winners of virtual STEM Summer Cam ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner directs to resolve problems of ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.