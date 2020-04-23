AVLC Arrests Gang Of Motorbike Lifters, Recovers Two Stolen Motorbikes
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Liaquatabad on Thursday arrested a gang of two motorbike lifters and recovered 2 stolen motorbikes and 2 deeps grinded chassis from their possession.
Arrested Asif Khan alias Lal Baal s/o Sultan and Shujaat Ali alias Mamu s/o Farasat Ali Are heroin addict and habitual motorcycle lifters, said a press release.
The AVLC has recovered motorcycles bearing registration number KCA-1228 stolen from the lomits of Paposh Nagar police station and KLC-8808 lifted from the jurisdiction PS Nazimabad.
Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.