AVLC Arrests Gang Of Motorcycle Lifters, Recovers Two Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:47 PM

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle lifters, recovers two motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell SITE area has arrested a gang of two motorcycle snatchers/lifters and street criminals and recovered two motorcycles from their possession.

Accused Hussain alias Lakho s/o Ameen and Ahmed s/o Muhammad Ali are habitual criminals and used snatched / stolen motorcycles to commit street crimes, said a news release.

They abandon the motorcycles at the scene after committing crimes.

The AVLC recovered two motorbikes bearing registration numbers KHL-6362 snatched from the limits of SITE-B police station and KNG-5920 stolen from the jurisdictions of PS Chakiwara.

Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

