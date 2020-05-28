UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Gang Of Motorcycle Lifters, Recovers Three Stolen Motorcycles

Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:49 PM

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Shah Faisal on Thursday arrested a gang of three motorcycle lifters and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Shah Faisal on Thursday arrested a gang of three motorcycle lifters and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested accused Qasim s/o Maqsood, Shahzaib s/o Aijaz and Haseeb s/o Aijaz were drug addicts and habitual criminals, said a news release.

The accused sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered three lifted motorcycles bearing registration numbers KKT-1365 stolen from the limits of Gulistan-e-Johar police station, KLW-6104 snatched from the jurisdictions of Gulshan-e-Maymar PS and KLX-2216 lifted from PS Sachal limits.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

