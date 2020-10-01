UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Gang Of Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers 7 Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:25 PM

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers 7 motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Shah Faisal Division on Thursday arrested a gang of two motorcycle lifters and recovered seven motorcycles and a tool bag comprising 34 tools from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Shah Faisal Division on Thursday arrested a gang of two motorcycle lifters and recovered seven motorcycles and a tool bag comprising 34 tools from their possession.

The arrested identified were identified as Sameer s/o Shahab Uddin and Zaheer s/o Bashir while their gang leader Irfan managed to escaped from the scene.

Irfan is mechanic and dismantles the stolen motorcycles in parts and sell to his customers, said a press note.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers AFR-2020 stolen from the jurisdictions of police station Soldier Bazar, KKZ-9657 stolen from PS Tipu sultan, KNN-5214 stolen from PS Khokhrapar, KGD-9041 stolen from PS Al-Falah, KKE-5283 stolen from PS Saudabad, KNG-2704 stolen from PS Saudabad and KNL-8198 lifted from the limits of PS Saudabad and a tool bag comprising 34 tools.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicle Shah Faisal From

Recent Stories

European Commission Launches Legal Action Over UK ..

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Man killed by colleague in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Oil Refineries to Receive 1.7Mln Tonnes ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N expels five leaders from party membership fo ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah Shafiq – the youngster who has turned c ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.