AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers 7 motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Shah Faisal Division on Thursday arrested a gang of two motorcycle lifters and recovered seven motorcycles and a tool bag comprising 34 tools from their possession.

The arrested identified were identified as Sameer s/o Shahab Uddin and Zaheer s/o Bashir while their gang leader Irfan managed to escaped from the scene.

Irfan is mechanic and dismantles the stolen motorcycles in parts and sell to his customers, said a press note.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers AFR-2020 stolen from the jurisdictions of police station Soldier Bazar, KKZ-9657 stolen from PS Tipu sultan, KNN-5214 stolen from PS Khokhrapar, KGD-9041 stolen from PS Al-Falah, KKE-5283 stolen from PS Saudabad, KNG-2704 stolen from PS Saudabad and KNL-8198 lifted from the limits of PS Saudabad and a tool bag comprising 34 tools.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.