AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers 8 motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari on Wednesday arrested a gang of four motorcycle lifters and sellers of stolen motorcycles and recovered eight motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Ameer Ali s/o Zameer Hussain, Saad Raza s/o Saleem, Hasnain s/o Ashraf and Yaseen s/o Suleman sell stolen motorcycles to under age boys in Lyari for 4/5 thousands, according to a news release.

The motorcycles recovered with registration numbers KLY-6860, KLQ-3908, KEM-6698, KKH-4045, KBQ-2488, KEF-0092, KHB-3630 and KIZ-1515 were lifted by the gang from the limits of different police stations of the city.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.