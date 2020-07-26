AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers two motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Jamshed on Sunday arrested a gang of four motorcycle thieves, street criminals and recovered 2 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Haroon s/o Yaro, Baber alias Vicky s/o Iqbal, Fayyaz alias Sona s/o Nasir and Sohail alias Kala s/o Iqbal were habitual criminals and they use stolen motorcycles to commit other crimes, said a press release.

The AVLC also recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KHM-3893 and KHZ-4577 stolen from the limits of police stations Defence and Korangi respectively.

Further legal action against them were underway.