UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Gang Of Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Two Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers two motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Jamshed on Sunday arrested a gang of four motorcycle thieves, street criminals and recovered 2 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Haroon s/o Yaro, Baber alias Vicky s/o Iqbal, Fayyaz alias Sona s/o Nasir and Sohail alias Kala s/o Iqbal were habitual criminals and they use stolen motorcycles to commit other crimes, said a press release.

The AVLC also recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KHM-3893 and KHZ-4577 stolen from the limits of police stations Defence and Korangi respectively.

Further legal action against them were underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Nasir Jamshed Korangi Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture reveals details of sectoral pillars ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Greece sign MoU on culture, creative sector

5 minutes ago

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

2 hours ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.