AVLC arrests gang of three involved in auto-theft

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Saturday announced arresting a gang of three involved in auto-theft including father-in-law and son-in-law.

The gang had so far stolen four vehicles, according to SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao.

They had recently started stealing vehicles.

Arrested accused included Kashif, Akhtar and Wasim. Akhtar was the ringleader of the gang and Kashif's father-in-law.

They had stolen a doctor's car from Defence area and were arrested with the help of CCTV footage of the said incident. Further investigations were underway.