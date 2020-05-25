UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Mechanic For Allegedly Selling Parts Of Stolen Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

AVLC arrests mechanic for allegedly selling parts of stolen motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVLC), Korangi Karachi has arrested an accused reportedly involved in selling parts of stolen motorbikes replacing and installing them in other motorbikes.

Two allegedly stolen motorcycles, four chassis of motorcycles and one engine piece were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Adil Murad Abu Tayyab, a motorcycle mechanic, said a spokesperson of AVLC on Monday.

The AVLC officials said the accused along with his three facilitators are involved in theft of motorcycles from different areas of Karachi and raids are being conducted to arrest three companions of the accused namely Zain son of Jafar Alam, Aziz-ur-Rehman son of Noor Ahmad and Aashiq-ur-Rehman son of Noor Ahmad.

The cases about the motorcycles theft were registered with Zaman Town and Korangi police stations, police said.

